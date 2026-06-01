Paying the price

Last updated 1 Jun 26 @ 17:06 |

Sean Tilley provides a UK board-level briefing on the true cost of cyber downtime

Cyber downtime carries measurable financial consequences and those consequences are becoming clearer with each major incident. Research from 11:11 Systems shows that 78 percent of European organisations report losses of up to $500,000 per hour following a cyber-related outage, while 6 percent face costs exceeding £1-million per hour. When recovery extends beyond containment, the disruption begins to register in revenue performance, contractual exposure and customer stability rather than remaining confined to the technology function . . .

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