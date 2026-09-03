Under the radar

Last updated 3 Sep 26 @ 15:59 |

Darren Williams explains why the threat from the ransomware epidemic is five times greater than you realise

Few criminal enterprises have reshaped the cyber landscape as profoundly and persistently as ransomware. Its impact has been so widespread that businesses and service providers across every major industry sector have suffered the reputational and financial fall out of a major attack; from retailers and manufacturers forced into costly and prolonged shutdowns, to hospitals scrambling to provide patient care. But the incidents constantly making the headlines represent only a small fraction of what is really happening . . .

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