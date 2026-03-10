Trouble ahead?

Last updated 10 Mar 26 @ 18:24 |

Lawrence Baker navigates aerospace cyber turbulence amid compliance burdens

The aerospace sector has long been synonymous with engineering excellence and uncompromising safety standards. But as the industry starts to become ever more digital and interconnected, it now faces a new normal in which cyber security must command equal attention.Aerospace has long been conscious of cyber risk through well-established, globally harmonised safety regulations. But true cyber resilience must extend into digital ecosystems and supply chains that sit outside traditional aerospace structures. With fewer existing frameworks and limited international alignment, the sector must . . .

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