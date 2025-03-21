To serve and protect

Last updated 21 Mar 25 @ 16:19 |

Richard Bourne explains why more is needed to protect government businesses

While there is now a multitude of options for organisations to connect online, email remains one of the most critical business tools for communication, collaboration, and information exchange in both the private and public sectors. Due to the ubiquitous, convenient nature of email it also makes for a prime target for cyber attacks.Government entities, entrusted with sensitive information and critical infrastructure, face heightened threats from malicious actors ranging from cyber criminals to nation-state adversaries. This article explores how email security . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.