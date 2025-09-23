Time for a reset?
Barry Scott Zellen, PhD, examines what impact the Alaska Peace Summit will have on US-Russia relations and restores Arctic exceptionalism
It’s no coincidence that August’s peace summit took place in America’s 49th state. Alaska has a long and proud heritage as part of the Russian Empire via the Russian-American Company, providing a historical bridge between past and present that also spans East and West.America and Russia also jointly share a collective memory of the stabilising buffer the North provided during the Cold War when flashpoints of conflict . . .