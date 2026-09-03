Ticket to ride

Last updated 3 Sep 26 @ 16:00 |

Assaf Morag investigates as mobile malware meets its newest hook, the World Cup

Major global sporting events have long evolved far beyond moments of athletic excellence. Today, they represent massive digital ecosystems where commerce, entertainment and technology intersect at scale. With billions of viewers, intense emotional engagement, and urgent, time-sensitive demand for tickets, streams and betting opportunities, events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 create ideal conditions not only for legitimate business but also for cybercrime.Attackers understand this dynamic well. They exploit the convergence of excitement, hype, scarcity, and trust to . . .

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