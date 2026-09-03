The SOC fightback

Last updated 3 Sep 26 @ 15:59 |

Merlin Gillespie reveals how AI and machine learning can enhance SecOps

In the ongoing battle against threat actors, security operations (SecOps) are looking increasingly strained. Drowning in alerts, many are buckling under the pressure. Every day at the coal face could be the day a serious threat sneaks through. And if tooling can’t effectively discern the false from true positives, the likelihood of a worst-case scenario continues to grow.But it doesn’t need to be this way. Consider how AI agents might give rise to a new model: the autonomous . . .

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