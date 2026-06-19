The new perimeter

Last updated 19 Jun 26 @ 11:31 |

James Gillies underlines why identity, not perimeter, is the new battleground for UK Cybersecurity

Recent industry research shows identity-based threats now rank among the most significant risks facing organisations, driven by sharp increases in credential theft, session hijacking and the exploitation of poorly governed identities.Nearly 90 percent of organisations experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year, with more than four in ten suffering multiple breaches, underscoring how commonplace successful attacks have become even amid sustained increases in security spending. Attackers have shifted focus away from breaching hardened network defences towards . . .

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