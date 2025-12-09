The future of AI-powered threat detection in physical security

Last updated 9 Dec 25 @ 12:26 |

Jose Rojas examines the advantages of artificial intelligence for security

Many business leaders agree that video security ranks among the most important aspects of commercial security operations. Data published in 2025 reveals that almost 50% of leaders have expanded their existing video security in recent years to combat rising threat levels.

The ability to secure clear, consistent visibility into emerging threats can prove invaluable in terms of safeguarding people and property. However, navigating, operating and optimising legacy video security can prove time and resource-intensive for some businesses.

Modern technologies seek to address these issues by providing operators with automated, impactful, real-time insights into unfolding events. AI-powered technology empowers security professionals to do more with less by not only identifying but also understanding security threats.

Identifying site-specific threats

Existing video security leverages sensor-based technologies to help improve threat detection capabilities. While this can help operators to focus their attention on matters of importance, resulting alerts typically only reveal broad categories of incidents.

Well-implemented sound and movement sensors, for example, can help operators to identify suspicious activities in high-risk areas. However, without additional intelligence, engaging an effective response will require on-site staff to manually review and analyse captured footage.

AI-powered cameras can not only detect anomalous events, but also identify specifics about the incident in question. In practice, alerts evolve from motion detected in area one to person carrying a weapon detected in area one, helping teams enact swift, case-specific responses.



Connecting incidents to improve awareness

In addition to providing greater insights into emerging threats, AI-powered threat detection can weave anomalous events together to measurably improve security awareness; seemingly small anomalies across facilities may combine to suggest a more worrying threat.

When versatile cameras with edge AI analytics, such as the Pelco Enhanced 4P, for example, detect an anomaly like a perimeter fence being tampered with, insights from wider cameras can be immediately analysed to identify contextually relevant clues associated with potential threats.

For example, one camera may have identified an unknown car outside the property, another may have spotted a person holding a potential weapon. AI-powered threat detection can instantly weave events together to provide teams with a full picture of an incident in real-time.

Continuous improvement through machine learning

A further benefit of deploying AI-powered threat detection in physical security is the ability to continuously adapt to new threats. Cameras and sensors can leverage machine learning to understand expected behaviours and detect subtle anomalies.

An expected, typical, secure workflow may dictate that a specific access point is locked at a regular interval. Failing to secure this access point, intentionally or not, could be the catalyst for a breach, but to address such an action typically requires the manual analysis of footage.

AI-powered threat detection can immediately flag anomalies and send an instant, data-rich alert to operators requesting a response. This type of workflow can help to combat operator fatigue while ensuring suspicious activities of all types are appropriately addressed.



Flexible alerts and adjustable rulesets

As AI-powered threat detection technologies become more advanced, tools that may have previously required intensive training to operate are becoming more accessible, empowering staff across all levels of an organisation to interact with and operate security tools effectively.

For example, security management is increasingly leveraging AI-powered search features to help operators of all skill levels identify potential threats. Staff can search through databases using natural language prompts to locate evidence of specific incidents efficiently.

Some providers are exploring ways to integrate this technology into additional security alert platforms. In practice, this could enable operators of all levels to move beyond rigid rule sets to create site-specific alerts using natural language to define relevant threats.



A more intelligent future for physical security

Interest in and the adoption of AI-powered threat detection is increasing among modern businesses, with 36% of surveyed business leaders agreeing that AI technologies can be useful in addressing common security threats, an increase of 7% compared to 2024.

As AI-driven security becomes more advanced, it also becomes more accessible, with interfaces and features optimised to streamline workflows for operators of all skill levels. With the support of AI tools, modern businesses can create safer, more secure workplaces.

Jose Rojas is NAM Sales Engineering Manager at Pelco, with 25 years of experience supporting enterprise customers around the world. He focuses on delivering tailored technical solutions and leading an engineering team that meets the needs of mission-critical clients.