The end for NATO?

Last updated 10 Mar 26 @ 18:24 |

Barry Scott Zellen, PhD, explores the future of NATO in the event that America takes Greenland

With Stalin’s large standing army smothering half of Europe and his fledgling nuclear arsenal extending Moscow’s ambitions overseas, America had to scramble. And scramble it did. First, in 1949, it formed NATO with the 4 April, 1949 signing of the Washington Treaty with a dozen founding members. That same year, Newfoundland and Labrador – until then British – joined Canada bringing their defence and security under the control of America’s next door neighbour in Ottawa. From then on, Greenland, under . . .

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