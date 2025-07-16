The big blue

Last updated 16 Jul 25 @ 09:23 |

Joanne Milne-Rowe explains why water safety starts with perimeter access control and why coded locks provide convenience and control

No summer goes by in the UK without the inevitable heatwave headlines and favourable comparisons between our own cities and those better known for scorching temperatures. But behind the excitement are some altogether darker stories. Recent figures from the National Water Safety Forum reveal that in 2024, 193 people died in the UK through accidental drowning. In fact, the UK typically sees around 400 fatalities each year from accidental drowning. Many people also . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.