The AI effect

Last updated 10 Mar 26 @ 18:24 |

Richard Woolfrey outlines ways to bridge the cyber skills gap in the age of AI

The UK is facing an unprecedented escalation in cyber threats. Research from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) shows that “four nationally significant” cyber attacks take place each week – an indication of how threat activity is embedded into daily life. Organisations across every sector, from retail to manufacturing, education and even critical national infrastructure, are feeling the impact with these incidents having major consequences such as disrupting operations, jeopardising trust and financial stability as well as threatening the . . .

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