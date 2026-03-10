Tapping towards danger

Last updated 10 Mar 26 @ 18:23 |

Krishna Vishnubhotla examines the rising threat of Near-field communication hackers

As an old saying in cyber security goes: attackers will always find the path of least resistance. We shouldn’t be surprised to see that cyber criminals have found a new way in which to reap profits from unsuspecting victims by exploiting a vector that – despite being a technology used every day by countless people – is often overlooked as a potential risk. We talk, of course, of Near Field Communication (NFC).Yet this form of attack is exploding in popularity in the . . .

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