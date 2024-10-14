Systems down

Last updated 14 Oct 24 @ 19:06 |

Simon Alderson believes vigilance in protection of UK infrastructure has never been more important

Criminal activity involving UK infrastructure can have serious national implications, placing a crucial emphasis on rigorous monitoring and security every minute of the year. Facilities categorised as being ‘critical national infrastructure’ (CNI) are those whose loss of function have far-reaching consequences, being essential for the continuous smooth functioning of society. These include, for example, those associated with energy or water supply, transportation, or health and telecommunications.At a practical level, crime or malign activity in these areas might . . .

