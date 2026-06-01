Strike the right balance

Last updated 1 Jun 26 @ 17:06 |

Nick Haan reveals if the UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill will be enough to protect critical infrastructure

With international tensions continuing to escalate, the threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure looms large. Energy networks, transport systems, and healthcare providers, among others, are increasingly under threat from state-sponsored actors seeking economic disruption or geopolitical leverage. In the wake of the latest crisis in Iran, the NCSC issued warnings of increased cyber risk, specifically highlighting critical national infrastructure (CNI) operators.Many governments have responded by strengthening cybersecurity regulations specifically designed to protect . . .

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