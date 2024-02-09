Strategy and speed

Last updated 9 Feb 24 @ 12:31 |

Crystal Morin reports on the security demands of the cloud

Organisations are using more cloud services every year. According to analyst firm IDC, spending on cloud computing will reach $1.37-trillion by 2027. However, while the technology to build and run in the cloud is pushing ahead, security models and processes have to keep up.Cloud computing is valued because it is faster and more flexible than traditional IT. However, traditional IT security processes don’t work at the same speed. According to Mandiant’s M-Trends 2023 report, the average amount . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.