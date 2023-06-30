Staying authentic
Members of the IHMA explain the part that 30 years of hologram growth has played in security
Established in 1993, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has evolved into a global voice on authentication and security devices. Now, five former chairs – and one general secretary – reflect on 30 years of holography growth while offering a glimpse of an exciting future for the technology.
What do you see as the key ups (and downs) of holography over the last 30 years?David Tidmarsh (first chair, 1993–1995): “Despite the potential of holography . . .