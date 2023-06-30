Staying authentic

Last updated 30 Jun 23 @ 17:25 |

Members of the IHMA explain the part that 30 years of hologram growth has played in security

Established in 1993, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has evolved into a global voice on authentication and security devices. Now, five former chairs – and one general secretary – reflect on 30 years of holography growth while offering a glimpse of an exciting future for the technology.

What do you see as the key ups (and downs) of holography over the last 30 years?David Tidmarsh (first chair, 1993–1995): “Despite the potential of holography . . .

