Stakes are high

Last updated 1 Jun 26 @ 17:05 |

Rob Demain considers resilience and recovery in modern IT/OT environments

Imagine a world without the modern conveniences of clean running water, reliable electricity and working traffic lights. From struggling with basic hygiene and hydration to living in dark, uncomfortable homes, life would instantly become more difficult. We rarely think about these invisible systems, and yet we’d notice their absence within seconds given their importance within our daily routines.Today, operational technology (OT) underpins many of these essentials – digital solutions that interface with the physical world, with examples including Industrial Control Systems . . .

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