Spotting the pattern

Last updated 10 Feb 25 @ 15:16 |

Dr Brenton Cooper reveals why OSINT technology is a primary weapon against resurgent extremism online

It could hardly be starker. The boss of MI5 said the UK faces the most complex threat environment ever. The country is subject to the malign activities of the Russian state, murder plots from Iran, a resurgence of lethal threats from Islamic extremists such as al-Qaeda and its affiliates and from far-right activists.In his speech at the Counter Terrorism Operations Centre in London, Ken McCallum also said he was surprised by the increasing number of . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.