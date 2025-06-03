Silent power

Last updated 3 Jun 25 @ 11:16 |

Mark Findlay discusses the electrified future of the defence sector and how the industry can prepare for electric and hybrid vehicles.

For defence, electrification goes beyond sustainability – it’s a catalyst for battlefield transformation. In an era defined by multi-domain warfare and dispersed operations, energy resilience, stealth and mobility are vital. The defence sector is undergoing rapid technological change. In the UK Government’s 2025 Spring Statement, at least 10 percent of the Ministry of Defence’s equipment budget was earmarked for emerging technologies – a clear signal of intent to modernise across . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.