Safe and sound

Nick Plumb outlines how unified IP solutions can help installers protect major events and public spaces against attacks

With Over 85-million event visits annually across the UK, less than a third (31 percent) of venue operators feel confident that their emergency procedures are fit for purpose (Counter Terror Business Survey, 2023), while according to NaCTSO/ProtectUK statistics, 90 percent of UK terror attacks since 2017 have targeted publicly accessible spaces.

Against this statistical backdrop, it’s hardly surprising that the organisation of events and large-scale public activities will always be a challenge; a balance between ensuring access, safety and security. This can be compounded by the need to address a range of issues while maintaining flow and efficiency before, during and after an event. The bottom line for organisers and management must be to provide an atmosphere and facility where people feel safe and secure, but are able to move freely and efficiently to optimise their enjoyment of the experience.

So, with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as ‘Martyn’s Law’, set to reshape the security responsibilities of venues across the UK, particularly those hosting major events and managing large public spaces, integrated and unified IP-based safety systems are increasingly seen as the most practical and resilient approach. Combining communications, access, visual alerts and response coordination, all under the aegis of a single control system, allows operators to respond swiftly and cohesively to evolving threats.

Today’s unified access control and communications technologies not only boost the security of a venue or event, but also significantly improve on-the-day operations, providing a seamless and efficient experience for attendees. Indeed, with the onward march of technology, event organisers and those with responsibility for public safety and security increasingly have access to a variety of easy-to-use and flexible added value communication systems that contribute to delivering a welcoming atmosphere and an occasion to remember for attendees.

But what is a unified strategy? For Netgenium, it involves a fully integrated approach that sees audio, visual, access control and lighting technologies working seamlessly together via a single IP network infrastructure and one centralised control platform. Unlike other systems, often cobbled together from a hotch-potch of products from different vendors, a unified solution, built on a common platform around easy-to-configure and use PC software such as NGxControl, allows the operator to control a range of IP PoE products from a single screen while delivering site-wide scalability and consistency of messaging.

This holistic approach reduces compliance issues, increases reliability, and makes critical event and venue operations faster and more coordinated. It can simultaneously deliver cost saving benefits – according to Cisco, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) enabled for single-cable deployment and UPS back-up PoE systems can reduce installation costs by up to 40 percent. For example, a ‘single trigger’ lockdown button can simultaneously activate speakers, screens, door locks and lighting, including emergency lighting and strobe lighting, offering a faster, far more coordinated emergency response.

Because PoE uses one cable per device, system complexity and installation costs are reduced, offering a far more secure system sitting behind a client’s firewall. Single vendor accountability also avoids inter-system conflicts during critical moments while battery backup ensures a network UPS system will continue to operate in the event of a power cut.

For instance, a good PA speaker system should be able to reach everyone across an entire event, but with advances in technology and integration, modern IP systems offer more than simply audio. They can be integrated with visual signage systems via IP LED displays to display emergency messages, event announcements and other important information. This could be particularly useful at events where some people may be non-English speakers or to help customers with audio impairments, where clear visual messages is beneficial.

If an emergency is declared, it’s crucial that people can be quickly and effectively evacuated or the event locked down – in this instance, an IP audio system can be used to rapidly broadcast emergency announcements and instructions. Select a system that is compatible with panic buttons and other emergency notification systems and allow for easy switching between pre-recorded emergency messages and live announcements. Today’s systems accommodate integrated emergency paging and announcement functionality. For example, when a panic button is pressed, an emergency message will be immediately broadcasted via the system. So having an emergency system integrated with the audio speaker system will save precious time in emergency situations.

In the tragic aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack, in which 22 people lost their lives when a lone terrorist detonated an IED, the then Government moved to introduce new legislation to mitigate the risk of future terror attacks in public places such as schools. The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as ‘Martyn’s Law’ in tribute to Martyn Hett, who was killed in the attack, will require venues with a 200 to 799 people capacity to focus on procedural readiness, staff training and communications planning. Those venues with a capacity of over 800 people will be required to develop detailed terrorism risk assessments and implement physical and technological measures.

It’s also good practice for organisers planning events to be cognisant of NaCTSO’s (National Counter Terrorism Security Office) Crowded Places Strategy, which strengthens alignment with official counter-terror guidance. This focuses on the ‘protect and prepare’ aspects of counter-terrorism strategy and encourages venues to: “adopt integrated, layered security systems aligned with the principles of hostile threat mitigation, especially where large crowds are present”.

Adopting a unified strategy provides stronger compliance, supporting Martyn’s Law with testable, auditable systems at a time when the new law will impact an estimated 650,000 UK venues according to the government, who will all need to improve their security protocols, implementing robust emergency procedures to prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks.

As Martyn’s Law starts to come into effect, the security and operational landscape for event organisers and venue managers continues to evolve rapidly. Unified IP-based systems, when deployed strategically, support compliance and ensure that safety, experience and operational continuity coexist even in the most high-pressure safety and security environments. The goal for event organisers will always be to ensure that their events are safe, secure and leave a positive impression on attendees. Physical security can only go so far in achieving this, but hand in hand with a unified tech strategy, the chances of everything running smoothly are always going to be significantly enhanced.

Nick Plumb is sales and marketing manager at Netgenium.