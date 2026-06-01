Risk and reward

Last updated 1 Jun 26 @ 17:06 |

Rafael Narezzi discusses how the drive for more efficient, transparent renewable energy systems is also creating a rapidly expanding cyberattack surface

The energy sector is fast becoming one of the most visible and vulnerable targets for hackers and attackers. As energy systems become more digitalised, decentralised, and remotely operated, they are emerging as prime targets for politically motivated attacks, where even a single successful breach can cause widespread disruption.With the acceleration of renewable energy, as countries strive towards net-zero goals, the stakes have become even higher. This distributed grid model, defined . . .

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