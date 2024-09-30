Rising Confidence

Last updated 30 Sep 24 @ 09:38 |

Anthony Young assesses the cyber security risks to the UK’s critical national infrastructure

As cyber threats become more frequent and sophisticated, many of the UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) organisations are adopting best-practice approaches and growing more confident in their defences. These findings are drawn from recent Bridewell research, which surveyed 521 senior cyber security decision makers across CNI sectors, including communications, utilities, finance, government, transport and aviation. The research found more than eight-in-ten organisations have implemented (or plan to within 24 months) innovative approaches such as hybrid . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.