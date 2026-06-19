Riot starter

Last updated 19 Jun 26 @ 11:31 |

Sam Stockwell reveals how AI can add fuel to the fire in crisis events

This article explores how AI information threats, such as deepfakes, can contribute to real-world harm during crisis events – including terrorist attacks, violent riots and international military confrontations. As AI tools become increasingly accessible in generating extremely realistic content at speed and scale, information threats pose even greater risks to public safety. This is particularly problematic during moments of crisis, where information voids could be exploited by threat actors to sow confusion and incite violence. With more users also . . .

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