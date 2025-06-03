Retail ransomware

Last updated 3 Jun 25 @ 11:16 |

Jon Bance urges CIOs to take control of their security awareness within their business and review their cyber controls before it’s too late

Recent headlines have put the spotlight on an escalating cyber trend targeting the retail sector and UK companies are being reminded that vulnerabilities can have a tangible impact on day-to-day operations. Harrods recently confirmed it had: “experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access” to its systems, prompting its IT security team to take immediate action. This follows the attack on Co-op’s IT system and disruption at . . .

