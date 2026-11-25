Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:22 |

Chris Newton-Smith reveals why security certification should be a milestone, not a goal

Security certifications serve several purposes. They help organisations demonstrate maturity, streamline regulatory compliance efforts and even open up new market opportunities. But the value of standards like ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 can only be realised if businesses approach them in the right way. Too often, all the effort goes into achieving compliance. But this should never be a ‘one-and-done’ effort.Organisations must think harder about what happens next. That means continuous governance, monitoring and human oversight . . .

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