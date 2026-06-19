Raise the barriers

Last updated 19 Jun 26 @ 11:30 |

Chris Handscomb rethinks AI and the myth of proactive defence

Threat intelligence is not a new concept. What has changed over the last decade is not the nature of cyber threats themselves, but the scale at which they operate and the widening gap between what organisations can theoretically see and what they can practically act upon. Much of the cybersecurity industry has blurred this distinction, marketing faster detection and richer forensic analysis as ‘proactive’ security. It is not. True proactive security is preventative by design; it exists to block hostile activity before it . . .

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