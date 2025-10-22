Policing the skies

Last updated 22 Oct 25 @ 12:13 |

Tal Cohen considers the rise of Cyber Over RF in counter-drone defence

In the ever-shifting landscape of global security, the growing prevalence of drones has introduced a new category of threat that transcends borders, conflicts and even conventional definitions of warfare. Drones are no longer exclusive to military forces; they are now widely accessible, affordable and weaponisable by criminals, terrorists and other malign actors. As a result, the counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) sector has undergone rapid expansion. But with the proliferation of technologies, there also comes complexity. Amid the . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.