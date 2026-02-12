Physical security trends for 2026
Nicholas Smith explains why organisations will focus on flexibility, responsible AI and unified connected systems to strengthen security and operational performance
In 2026, the conversation around cloud adoption will continue to mature. Organisations will prioritise solutions that offer deployment flexibility and scalability. Rather than committing to a single deployment model, enterprises will evaluate each workload based on performance, cost and data residency requirements. They will then choose the environment that best supports their operational needs, whether it’s on-premises, in the cloud or a hybrid approach.Open architecture solutions will give end . . .