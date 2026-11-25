Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:23 |

Martin Vojtek explains why it’s time to paint a new type ofperimeter for galleries and museums

When news broke that a Renoir painting had been stolen from an exhibition in the South of France, days after 600 diamonds were taken from a museum in Vienna, few in the art or security worlds would have been surprised. Europol had recently published “Changing Tactics, Changing Targets: The Evolving Nature of Museum Heists,” highlighting criminals’ growing focus on high-value objects and their increasing use of force. The latest theft also echoes the Louvre heist . . .

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