Paranoid posture management

Last updated 17 Sep 26 @ 12:52 |

Martin Jakobsen explains how automation is enabling better detection and response

241 days, or almost eight months. According to IBM, that’s the typical length of time that data breaches go unnoticed. That’s a huge problem. The longer it takes to detect a breach, the greater the likelihood that the impacts could escalate to catastrophic levels.Modern cybercriminals work to remain under the radar of security teams and tools, dwelling within networks for prolonged periods in order to eventually inflict maximum damage on their victims. Through subtle, gradual movements and actions, they . . .

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