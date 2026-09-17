One platform to rule them all

Last updated 17 Sep 26 @ 12:52 |

Botan Osman outlines how closed security systems have failed to deliver on their promises of integration, speed and adaptability

For years, resilience and security leaders have been promised integration – one platform to manage people, risks, and response. Yet when a crisis hits, those legacy systems fall short: data sits in siloes, people are not located, comms fail and hours are lost searching for clarity. Similarly, closed systems proliferate in the resilience and security industry. Up until now, organisations have been given a single purchase option: a bundle of software, threat intel and . . .

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