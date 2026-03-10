Last updated 10 Mar 26 @ 18:25 |

Will Ashford-Brown reveals why hybrid warfare is no longer peripheral but central to Moscow’s military doctrine and the threat it poses to Europe

As much of the strategic debate in recent years has centred on the long-term challenge posed by China, Russia now represents the most immediate and proximal threat to UK and European security. Moscow’s systematic use of hybrid warfare – known in Russian doctrine as “new generation warfare” – is already reshaping the security environment, often below the threshold of conventional armed conflict.Russia’s approach to grey zone . . .

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