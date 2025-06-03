Military mindset

Last updated 3 Jun 25 @ 11:16 |

Tom Exelby reveals why SMBs need to change their thinking to combat the menace of ransomware

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK are high-profile targets for cyber criminals – and the constant evolution of ransomware is one of the severest challenges. A survey of 2,000 SMBs in the UK and US by Microsoft in September last year, for example, found cyber criminals have attacked one in three firms. The average cost of investigation and recovery after an attack was anything between £60,000 ($78,000) and £3.1-million . . .

