Maritime vulnerability

Last updated 21 Mar 25 @ 16:20 |

Alexander Lord examines the potential threat to undersea infrastructure as Russian interest in foreign waters increases

The recent deployment of the Russian ‘spy’ ship the Yantar through the English Channel has sparked fierce debate and concern over Russian activities in European waters. Officially designated as a ‘research vessel’, the Yantar is among the most advanced of Russia’s reconnaissance ships and is frequently shadowed by NATO navies whenever it puts to sea. The ship’s recent movements in early 2025 are just the latest deployment since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.