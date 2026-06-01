Lurking in the shadows

Last updated 1 Jun 26 @ 17:06 |

Sunil Agrawal uncovers the hidden but critical security risk of unmonitored AI agents

AI agents are moving rapidly from experimental tools to operational systems inside the enterprise. Unlike early generative AI applications, which primarily responded to user prompts, modern AI agents can initiate tasks, access entire corporate ecosystems and coordinate increasingly complex workflows. In many organisations, they’re being used to retrieve internal knowledge, automate processes, generate reports and action multi-step processes across a plethora of software environments.Their appeal is easy to understand. AI agents have the potential to free employees . . .

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