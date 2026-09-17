Look who’s talking

Last updated 17 Sep 26 @ 12:52 |

Chuanchuan Leng outlines the evolution of Mission Critical Services (MCX): from connectivity to intelligent Mission-Critical Ecosystems

Mission-critical communications are evolving from voice-centric systems into intelligent digital platforms that underpin modern operations. While Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) established the foundation for highly reliable voice services, advances in broadband connectivity, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PTToC), and standardised 3GPP Mission Critical Services (MCX) have progressively expanded mission-critical capabilities. More recently, the convergence of communications with cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), command-and-control platforms and digital . . .

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