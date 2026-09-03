Look to the future

Last updated 3 Sep 26 @ 16:00 |

Daz Preuss highlights the importance of building resilience for a post-quantum security landscape

Quantum computing has often been viewed as a ‘future technology’ with little perceived impact on day-to-day security operations. For many organisations it still feels like a distant migration challenge; something to address only once practical quantum machines arrive. However, in reality it has already created a present-day data exposure problem.Organisations are now just two years away from the first major milestone in the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) roadmap towards full migration to post . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.