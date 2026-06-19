Life of PII

Last updated 19 Jun 26 @ 11:31 |

Michael Downs reveals why data discovery remains fundamental despite Data Use and Access Act reforms

Personal data has become one of the most valuable assets modern organisations can hold. From customer profiles and financial details to employee data and healthcare records, personally identifiable information (PII) plays an important role in how businesses function, operate, compete and grow. Personal data empowers personalisation, informs strategic decision-making and underpins effective service delivery. And the amount of it available to businesses has grown exponentially in more recent years.According to IBM, 2.5-quintillion (18 . . .

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