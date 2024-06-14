Let us prey

Last updated 14 Jun 24 @ 15:45 |

Sukrit Varma, Valerie Lapteva and Eugenia Marina investigate how facial recognition technology provides reassurance in places of worship

In a world where places of worship serve as the beating heart of communities, their significance cannot be overstated. Regardless of the religion being celebrated, sacred spaces are the very basics of spiritual worship and practice. The sacred spaces create unity, offer comfort and also assert the customs for followers. From mosques to churches, temples to synagogues, the security of these places becomes the top priority; it is the fundamental necessity of religious freedoms for . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.