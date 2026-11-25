Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:21 |

Felipe Arrighi explains why, when lithium-ion batteries fail, they behave differently – and that’s where the risk starts to build

It usually doesn’t begin with anything dramatic. A hiss. Maybe a sharp pop. Sometimes just a thin plume of grey-white smoke from something that, at first glance, doesn’t seem capable of causing much trouble. Then the temperature climbs. Gases begin to build. And what you thought you were dealing with a moment earlier shifts into something else entirely, often before anyone has had time to take stock.Lithium-ion . . .

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