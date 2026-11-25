Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:23 |

David Baggett explores cyber security’s biggest unsolved problems, courtesy of Kaseya’s 2026 Cybersecurity Report

Kaseya has released its Cybersecurity Report: Building Security That Survives Human Error, the most comprehensive look yet at how cybersecurity is really being practiced on the ground. Based on responses from 1,132 MSPs and IT professionals across more than 60 countries, the research cuts through the theory to examine what is getting in the way of good security.Human error, including social engineering and distraction, ranks as the top threat vector 68 percent of respondents are . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.