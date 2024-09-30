Held To Ransom

Last updated 30 Sep 24 @ 09:38 |

Christian Have examines the correct way to fight back when responding to ransomware

Law enforcement efforts against ransomware have seen the takedown of major players such as QakBot and BlackCat/AlphV last year followed by the LockBit group in Operation Cronos and the Volt Typhoon botnet in February. But while this has disrupted operations and seen the authorities publish decryption keys to enable victims to unencrypt their data, the effectiveness of such measures in destabilising this black economy remains debatable.Lockbit has rebounded to some degree, although its activities have been significantly curtailed . . .

