Last updated 25 Nov 26 @ 11:22 |

Mark Kubis Law outlines why cable theft is back on the rise and how sites can fight back

Copper and cable theft has become prevalent across multiple sectors and regions: it is having a detrimental impact across energy, rail, telecoms, water, and renewables sectors. DeterTech’s crime intelligence team, which monitors metal theft trends, is seeing site operators report a resurgence of site trespass and theft, and the driver is simple economics. As copper prices climb and reach an all-time high, so does the incentive to steal it regardless of the wider . . .

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