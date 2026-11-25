Heavy metal
Mark Kubis Law outlines why cable theft is back on the rise and how sites can fight back
Copper and cable theft has become prevalent across multiple sectors and regions: it is having a detrimental impact across energy, rail, telecoms, water, and renewables sectors. DeterTech’s crime intelligence team, which monitors metal theft trends, is seeing site operators report a resurgence of site trespass and theft, and the driver is simple economics. As copper prices climb and reach an all-time high, so does the incentive to steal it regardless of the wider . . .