Greenland’s Geopolitical ascendance

Last updated 27 Apr 25 @ 13:59 |

Barry Scott Zellen on Trump’s continued interest in the vast island

Across Arctic North America, from Alaska to Greenland, there has been an ongoing dialogue between the resource development and environmental factions of each community. The resulting dialectic oscillates like a pendulum across the generations – sometimes stopping big projects (such as Alaska’s Project Chariot, to blast a deep water port with atomic weapons; and Project Rampart, to dam the Yukon River, as proposed in the Fifties), sometimes greenlighting them in exchange for concessions (such as the Alaska Pipeline in the Seventies . . .

