First line of defence
Alan Stephenson-Brown reveals the true cost of a weak password and shares best practices to protect businesses
New laws that came into force as recently as 29 April this year – as part of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regime – are a welcome move that should significantly improve the UK’s resilience from ongoing cyber attacks. Going forward, manufacturers of all internet-connected devices must implement minimum security standards. This will mean a clampdown on some bad digital habits that too many of us have become guilty of, but which have . . .