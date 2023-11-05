Fighting fire with fire

Last updated 5 Nov 23 @ 21:44 |

Brett Raybould explains the benefits of using AI to limit AI attacks

Artificial Intelligence is the latest tool to capture the public’s imagination, thanks to the generative systems that now write (and sometimes even code) for us. Attackers are already using the technology to threaten legitimate users with super-charged phishing attacks. The best way to stop them, therefore, is to use AI for our own purposes.For decades, attackers and defenders have been navigating an intricate dance together. They follow a simple cycle; attackers find a weak spot in the defender . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.