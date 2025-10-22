False alarm

Last updated 22 Oct 25 @ 12:13 |

Barry Scott Zellen, PhD, reveals why Beijing’s Arctic presence is being exaggerated by the West

Anew report by Harvard University’s Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, Cutting Through Narratives on Chinese Arctic Investments published on 23 June, 2025, confirmed what I have long argued that China’s historic presence and contemporary influence in the Arctic has been greatly overstated by America and the West. Harvard’s breath of fresh analytical air generated a wave of sceptical headlines in the Arctic and shipping news, including these headlines: “China’s Arctic Ambitions . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.