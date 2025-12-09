Fake new fightback

Last updated 9 Dec 25 @ 12:25 |

Andreea Pleşea reveals why trusted editorial ecosystems hold the key to the future of information integrity

Disinformation

Disinformation has become one of the most persistent and complex challenges of the digital age. The sheer scale and rapid spread of misinformation can threaten democratic institutions, public safety and institutional trust. While not a new phenomenon, the pace and sophistication of disinformation in the digital age have accelerated beyond the reach of traditional countermeasures. In an era where manipulated videos can reach millions in hours, simply correcting falsehoods after the fact is . . .

