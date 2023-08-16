Don’t wait for the state
Richard Massey says businesses should take steps to protect themselves now as Governments mull mandatory ransomware-readiness
Ransomware attacks are a topline concern for businesses everywhere. In 2022, organisations worldwide detected 493.33 million attacks. According to the latest data from IBM, the average cost of these was $4.54 million.Those are astounding numbers. And in response, governments are taking action. One suggestion is forbidding payments to ransomware gangs. Recently, the US and UK announced sanctions, including a payment ban to Russia’s Trickbot ransomware gang.Another action governments are mulling is . . .